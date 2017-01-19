Hollande to attend dinner organized by Armenian Organizations of France

French President Francois Hollande plans to attend the annual dinner of the Co-ordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF). Nouvelles d`Armenie report this year the event is planned on February 8.

To remind, during the last dinner the French President took the occasion to reflect on his initiative to relaunch the bill criminalizing the denial of the Armenian Genocide as well as spoke of issues related to human rights violations Armenians face in the Middle East and security threats in Nagorno Karabakh.