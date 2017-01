Read count: * Share Print

On 19 January President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on putting the new Artsakh Republic Constitution project on a referendum. According to the decree, based on the consent given by the NKR National Assembly to the NKR President’s initiative for putting the Artsakh Republic Constitution project on a referendum, the date for the referendum was appointed February the 20th of the current year. CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT

