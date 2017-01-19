Armenian Robotics Team Places 21st out of Thousands in World Competition

Armenia, who participated in the World Robot Olympiad for the first time, placed 21st out of 21 thousand teams in one of the largest school events in the field of robotics.

The national stage of the competition involved nine teams from various schools. The winning team, “Arm Cyber Kids,” traveled to New Delhi, India, in November 2016 to participate in the international competition.

The World Robot Olympiad was held under the motto “The fight against waste.” Robots will help children to clear the school road, collect the garbage and place it in garbage cans, as well as perform other tasks.

The purpose of the World Robot Olympiad is to involve school students in practical and research activities, develop their logical thinking skills and engineering capabilities, and create preconditions for the development of creative abilities. The first competition was held in 2004 with the participation of 4 thousand teams from 12 countries. Today, the event hosts more than 21 thousand teams from 55 countries.

AYB Educational Foundation is the exclusive organizer of the national stage of the Olympiad. Its sponsor is Creative Educational Technologies (CET), the official distributor of «LEGO® Education» Armenia.