Four chess players hold the lead in Armenian Men Championship

Round 7 of Armenian Men and Women Chess Championships took place yesterday, Panorama.am reports referring to the Chess Federation of Armenia.

In the central game of the round Arman Pashikyan defeated the current leader of the tournament Hayk Martirosyan with black pieces and is on equal points with him. Due to the victory claimed in his game against Samvel Ter-Sahakyan Tigran L. Petrosyan joined the leaders. The game between Robert Hovhannisyan – Zaven Andriasyan ended in a draw. Andriasyan has also scored the same points as the leaders. Hovhannes Gabuzyan also secured a victory in Round 7.

After seven rounds four chess players_ Tigran L. Petrosyan, Zaven Andriasyan, Arman Pashikyan and Hayk Martirosyan have scored 4 points apiece and share 1-4 places. Robert Hovhannisyan, Karen Grigoryan and Hovhannes Gabuzyan have 3.5 points. Tigran Harutyunyan and Samvel Ter-Sahakyan have scored 3 points each and Manuel Petrosyan has 2.5 points.

Two rounds are left before the end of the championship with 7 chess players practically having an opportunity to become the champion.

All the games ended in victories in Round 7 of Women Championship. Two leaders of the tournament Maria Gevorgyan and Siranush Ghukasyan were competing with each other. Siranush Ghukasyan playing with black pieces managed to win the game against her opponent and took the sole lead of the table. Anna Hayrapetyan celebrated her 5th victory. Armine Babayan, Susanna Gaboyan and Anna Sargsyan also outplayed their rivals.

After Round 7 Siranush Ghukasyan is leading the table with 5.5 points. Anna Hayrapetyan is on the second place with 5 points and Maria Gevorgyan is the third with 4.5 points. Armine Babayan, Susanna Gaboyan and Anna Sargsyan have scored 4 points apiece and share 4-6 positions. Mariam Avetisyan ranks the 7th with 3.5 points. Arpine Grigoryan has 2 points, Narine Gasparyan scored 1.5 points and Nare Arakelyan has 1 point.

