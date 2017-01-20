Nalbandian, Lavrov discussed NK conflict in Moscow

Armenian Foreign Minister Eduard Nalbandian met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on January 19, 2017.

According to the release by the ministry, the interlocutors discussed Armenian-Russian allied relations, wide range of issues of the bilateral agenda as well as the course of the implementation of the agreements reached by the heads of the states.

The ministers spoke of the preparation works of the Armenian Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to Moscow, said the release.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia discussed also issues related to the implementation of the agreements reached during the summits in Vienna and St. Petersburg aimed at the advancement of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The sides exchanged thoughts on urgent issues of regional and international agenda.