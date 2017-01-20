Levon Aronian outplayed the leader of Tata Steel Tournament Pavel Eljanov

Round 5 of Tata Steel Chess Tournament took place on Thursday in Netherlands, where Armenian GM Levon Aronian beat the leader of the tournament Pavel Eljanov. Wesley So is the new leader of the Tata Steel chess tournament masters group. On Thursday he defeated Pentala Harikrishna and took over pole position from Pavel Eljanov ith 4 points.

World Champion Magnus Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi played draw.

The fifth round, which was played at the Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam, saw two more winners. Baskaran Adhiban surprised everyone by convincingly beating Sergey Karjakin as Black, whereas Loek van Wely suffered his fourth consecutive loss to Radoslaw Wojtaszek.

Levon Aronian is on the 4th place with 3 points and is set to face Carlsen in the Round 6.