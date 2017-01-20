Benefits of the multimodal transport of goods presented to Ambassador of Iran

Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia Vahan Martirosyan has met on Friday with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Kazem Sajjad.

According to the release of the ministry, at the meeting attended also by rail operator of Armenia South Caucasus Railway (SCR) CEO Sergey Valko, Minister Martirosyan has presented the benefits of the multimodal transport of the goods through the territory of Armenia, specifically the program of the transport of the goods from Iran to Europe and back via Armenia with Mr. Valko indicating some of the benefits of the mentioned route.

In particular, the safety and the easy access to multimodal goods transportation was highlighted. The minister suggested the Iranian Ambassador present the opportunity to the business community of Iran and encourage closer cooperation in the sphere of cargo transportation.

The Ambassador of Iran stressed he had visited Yeraskh station and got familiarized with the terminal capacities, expressing readiness to present the advantages of the transport route to Iranian businessmen as an efficient model.

The release next said Minister Martirosyan suggested to organize a round table discussion with the participation of the business representatives of the two countries to reinvigorate the business links.

The Ambassador of Iran on his part informed about the planned visit of the delegation of Iranian businessmen to Armenia. Preparation works of the Iranian Communication Minister’s visit to Armenia were on the agenda of the meeting as well, the ministry said.