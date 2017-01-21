Key to no door

Iran’s potential and growing influence in the region should be deeply realized and draw conclusions

One of the recent successes in the Armenia-Iran relations is the liberalization of visa regime between the two countries which was also a major political move which shows the friendly relations between the two countries and a certain level of political relations.

Last year, on June 5, Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian made an official visit to Tehran and was accepted by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. At the Iranian President’s Office, Nalbandian and Zarif signed a memorandum of Understanding on liberalization of visa regime between the two countries. Can we consider Iranian President’s visit to Armenia last month a breakthrough? Certainly, it was a very important visit but whether the statements that were made in Yerevan were crucial. Perhaps, not, at least at the moment no crucial agreement is reached in the Armenia-Iran relations at least as of now.

As long as we are in the zone of Russia’s influence and Armenia’s dependence on the EaEU membership has increased, we deprive us to pursuing an independent policy with Iran and Georgia in the trade-economic, investment, energy and transport sectors. What is the position of official Yerevan, for example, about the involvement in the program of export of gas to Europe by Iran, as a transit country? Are there specific negotiations in this direction at the level of Armenia-Georgia-Iran, without Russia? It is the same situation on the gas process in terms of gas import from Iran, despite the agreement signed between Armenia and “Gazprom”. Iran can be considered a competitor to Russia in this sector.

But we can make independent decisions? Are we ready, for example, to conclude similar agreements with Iran? Some EaEU member countries often speak out against Moscow and voice the interests of their countries. Why can’t the same official Yerevan allow itself doing it? Who said that the Armenia-Iran relations are less important than our commitment to the EaEU?

Iran is seriously engaged in the establishment of transportation of Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor. Armenia, Iran, and Georgia, in this sense, are truly natural partners, this corridor is a development path which Armenia can use. The growth of the level of sovereignty in Armenia can attract potential investors. But what do we have today? Eight years after the promises to build Armenia-Iran railway, recently the government dissolved the company carrying out control over the design and construction.

In fact, the government’s promises since 2008 that the construction of the Iran-Armenia railway will commence in the coming years just vanished despite the fact that according to the economic calculations by the experts, this railway was estimated economically unprofitable and financially not beneficial. Plus, Russia’s pessimism and perhaps, jealousy. Still in 2015, “Russian railways” company President Vladimir Yakunin mentioned that the design of the Iran-Armenia railway construction is devoid of any effectiveness, the project has no perspective, “It is the same as you open a window on the wall to nowhere … to the wall of neighbor’s house.” For comparison, let us note that since on 29 December 2016, the Nakhchivan-Mashhad-Nakhchivan express train line was launched.

According to the “Azerbaijan Railways” company, the sale of the ticket began on December 24. The express trains running by Nakhchivan-Mashhad-Nakhchivan route will have stops in Iranian Julfa, Tabriz, and Tehran. Iran is a key for Armenia to come out of the regional blockade. The deepening of Armenia-Iran relations is important not only for Armenia and Iran but also for the entire region. Some time will pass and Iran will sign serious and long-term projects in the South Caucasus, and it will turn out that we are isolated from them too. Armenian should not condition its relations with Iran by Russia and with its commitments to the EaEU. Tehran and Yerevan have serious potential to reinforce cooperation in the international arena.

In our region, Iran has always been am interested supporter of stability in terms of security and stability. Iran was striving over years to assume the role of a mediator on Nagorno-Karabakh issue. It’s worth mentioning that Iran has always been against the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in this region. Armenia has always highly appreciated Iran’s balanced position on the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict based on the international law. Therefore, from the perspective of regional security, Armenia has a serious ally in the face of Iran. Consistency should be ensured in the relations with neighboring Iran by deeply understanding the potential and growing influence of this country in the region and drawing necessary conclusions.