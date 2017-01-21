Paying off old scores to fail its purpose

Why is Ilham Aliyev “sticky” to pay off scores with Artsakh visiting blogger Alexander Lapshin, and why does he turn to his “bloody bro” Alexander Lukashenko? Clearly, he wants no one to visit Artsakh and people be afraid that they can be taken to Azerbaijani jail for visiting Artsakh. Why does the “bro” meet half way to Azerbaijani President’s request? Again, it is clear that there is no “lyrics” here: oil, money and so on.

Will people – journalists, politicians, and public figures cease visiting Artsakh after Lapshin’s pay off if they wish to? Certainly, not. Several years ago, I interviewed the American astronaut Charles Duke whom Azerbaijan has also included in the black list for visiting Artsakh. When I asked him about the story, he jokingly replied, “I have walked on the moon and I think it gives me the right to walk wherever I want.” Christian preacher converted cosmonaut feels himself “at home” across the planet.

For us, the journalists, it is more than true because one of our most important missions, I think, is to find an interesting story and telling it. I’m confident that I will not have any problems with the authorities of Georgia if I go to Abkhazia or South Ossetia to tell my readers or viewers how people are living there. Tbilisi may not like my stories but this country, unlike Azerbaijan and Belarus, has already reached a certain level when the state is not trying to be established by punishing the journalist. Israel where Lapshin is a citizen also has this consciousness. As recently the famous Israeli political activist Avigdor Eskin reminded, many citizens of Azerbaijan and Turkey visit the section of Gaza which is not to the heart of Tel Aviv. But no one ever thinks to arrest them.

It seems to me that any journalist, irrespective of his nationality and political views, should express his solidarity with Lapshin because this is not an issue to defend Artsakh or “find fault with” Azerbaijani leadership, this is the issue of freedom, tolerance, and professional activities.

I think that the European institutions should also say their word. Although, they may not say. They will get a couple of barrels of caviar and will keep silent.