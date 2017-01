The 37th edition of Takhti Cup was held on Friday in Iran. In the two-day competition, participated by 16 teams from 11 countries, Armenian freestyle wrestlers headed by Arayik Baghdadyan took the second place, leaving only the Iranian team ahead.

To note, Takhti Cup is an annual wrestling event in Iran, is held in the memory of the late Iranian wrestler Gholamreza Takhti.