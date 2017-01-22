Eduard Sharmazanov: ՛Sergei Lavrov denies Azerbaijani tale՛

“This is one of the cases when the minister of the Minsk Group co-chair country has given a clear, accurate and opportune response. Yes, it is the task of Azerbaijani internal affairs, in other words, it is not Azerbaijan to determine the status of Karabakh,” said Vice-Speaker of Nationals Assembly, RPA Spokesperson Eduard Sharmazanov, today, in the interview with journalists after the completion of the RPA SB sitting. Recall that Azeri journalist had asked a question to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as to whether CSTO will interfere if Azerbaijan will try to establish rule and order in its territory with the help of weapons. He was referring to the NKR. The Azerbaijani journalist’s question and RF foreign minister’s response have also become a subject for discussion nowadays at the RPA Executive Body session.

Eduard Sharmazanov highlights the following in Sergey Lavrov’s response, Lavrov has said that what the Armenian side used to say over the years, “The problem will be resolved when there will be a final status to Nagorno-Karabakh. This problem cannot be resolved without it. The Azerbaijani tales that the situation will stabilize when territories are ceded, Lavrov denied.” Eduard Sharmazanov reminds that RA President Serzh Sargsyan has repeatedly stated that if we want a progress, we must eliminate not the effects but the causes. And the cause is the free expression of the will of the Karabakh people which Azerbaijan does not want to accept. However, the people of Karabakh must have a status which they will decide.” Eduard Sharmazanov expects similar answers from the other OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries in 2017.