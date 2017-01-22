Gagik Tsarukyan an alternative to the authorities: Lyudmila Sargsyan

Lyudmila Sargsyan, Chairwoman of Reorganized Hunchakyan Social Democratic Party is confident that Gagik Tsarukyan will be a serious alternative to the government. “The competition is great, including in the opposition if they do not unite they will go against each other more than against the government and it is what the government wants. Gagik Tsarukyan is restrained by his nature and I have not heard his saying anything bad to any political force or has tried to discredit. I am confident that it was his own decision to return to politics which, first and foremost, is a damage to the government as he can become a real alternative. And I do not think that the government today is ready to see a real alternative to the Republican Party,” opines Mrs. Sargsyan.

Mrs. Sargsyan is sure that the opposition did not want Tsarukyan’s return too because people’s sympathy towards him is great, “The material and human resources of this party is also great which gives a great opportunity to become an alternative to the government. While this is not at hand to many people as they will have a loss of votes … the opposition will suffer here too.” To the question of what problem Gagik Tsarukyan solves with his return and why he abandoned in 2015, Mrs. Sargsyan replied, “What was impossible to do at the cost of blood, now there is an opportunity to do through the elections. I have nothing to add to Gagik Tsarukyan’s words, he gave a thorough response about his leaving the politics.”

Mrs. Sargsyan said that she is going to meet with Gagik Tsarukyan in the coming days to discuss the possibility of forming an alliance. In her words, they have already met with almost all political forces to discuss the vector for the development of the country, what economic solutions can be offered, how they visualize the reform of the RA defense system and what approaches they have on the Karabakh problem, “After the discussions, we will pass to the possibility of forming an alliance with this-or-that political force, we have suggestions and we will see with which political force we will participation and to what extent, after which we will come up with a statement.”