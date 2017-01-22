Aronian, Carlsen played draw at Tata Steel Chess Tournament

Round 6 of the Tata Steel chess tournament took place on Netherlands, where Armenian GM Levon Aronian played draw with World Champion Magnus Carlsen.

According to the report by Chess Federation of Armenia, the other game at the top of the standings were drawn as well. Eljanov made no headway against Sergey Karjakin of Russia, who played the Berlin Defense, while Wei Yi and Anish Giri claimed victories.

After six rounds Wesley So leads the tables with 4.5 points, followed by Carlsen and Eljanov with 4 points each. Levon Aronian is on the 4th place with 3,4.

The Armenian GM is set to face Sergey Karjakin in the Round 7.