Feeble snow expected in the territory of Armenia

Feeble snow is expected in most of the territory of Armenia on January 22 afternoon and at night, while no precipitation is expected on January 24-26. As Hydromet” Meteorological Center of the RA Ministry of Emergency Situations reports, wind up to 3-8 mps. According to the release no change in air temperature is expected.

In the afternoon of January 22 and at night of January 23 snow is expected in Yerevan with no precipitation in the following days. The air temperature in Yerevan will be -4–6 on Sunday and – 9 -11 at nights.

To remind, earlier the Head of “Hydromet” Service Meteorological Center of the RA Ministry of Emergency Situations Gagik Surenyan informed that new cyclone penetrated into Armenia from the territory of Turkey on January 19, 20, and 21 with snowfalls on most of the republic’s territory.

“Although the cyclone is of low intensity, our scientific observations indicate it will dissolve the cold air masses on Ararat valley,” Surenyan said, predicting positive dynamics starting from January 19.