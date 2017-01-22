Newly appointed governor in Van removes Armenian texts from the road signs

The newly-appointed governor of Van’s Edremit (Artamet) district of Turkey Atıf Çiçekli has instructed to remove the road signs in Armenian in the territory of the region. Ermenihaber reports, referring to “Demokrathaber.org” news outlet, that the signs in different languages were earlier placed, considering the area served as a tourism destination for people visiting Lake Van and the nearby settlements.

The decision has been adopted by Artamet Council with the majority of members from the Kurdish Democratic Regions Party (DBP). According to the report, the governor has provided no justification for the decision.