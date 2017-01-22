ANCA Congratulates President Trump

WASHINGTON—In marking the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) congratulated President Donald Trump and Vice-President Pence, urging the new President to bring “new ideas and energy to U.S. policy on Armenian issues, further strengthening the robust U.S.-Armenia relationship, and reinforcing the enduring bonds of friendship that have long connected our two peoples.”

In a statement issued earlier today, the ANCA outlined three key policy areas including:

Properly commemorating the Armenian Genocide as a clear case of genocide, challenging Turkey’s obstruction of justice for this still unpunished crime, and, more broadly, rejecting Turkey’s efforts to control U.S. policy on Armenian issues, and

Advancing a durable and democratic peace in the Caucasus by recognizing and supporting the independent Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabagh/NKR), and;

Growing the U.S.-Armenia economic, military, and political partnership and supporting a secure, prosperous, and democratic Armenia. An ANCA grassroots write-in campaign was launched in conjunction with the statement – anca.org/Trump – calling on supporters of Armenia to share their views with the new President.

A similar effort was launched in 2008, with the election of then President Barack Obama.

The full text of the ANCA statement is provided below. An expanded version, drilling down on specific policy priorities, is available at: http://anca.org/trump-statement