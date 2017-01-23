Knesset Must Recognize Armenian Genocide says Israeli Speaker

Israeli Parliament (Knesset) Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein, received on January 19 Armenian delegation, led by Artak Zakaryan, the National Assembly’s Foreign Relations Committee Chairman.

Edelstein during the meeting underlined the importance of interparliamentary relations and expressed readiness to improve cooperation in the cultural, economic, agricultural and tourism sectors, according to the press office of Armenian Parliament. Edelstein also highlighted the importance of developing ties between Armenian and Jewish communities.

Speaking about Armenian Genocide recognition in Israel, Edelstein stated the “that sooner or later, the Knesset should recognize the Armenian Genocide.”

“I am not so proud of the fact that Israel had not yet recognized the Armenian Genocide,” said Edelstein, mentioning that there has been recent progress in that direction.

Zakaryan during the meeting discussed implementation of mutually beneficial projects. He presented the situation on the region and Armenian position in respect to the settlement of existing conflicts.

Concluding the meeting, Edelstein wished the Armenian parliament success in the upcoming elections.