Armenian serviceman killed by Azerbaijani fire

The Azerbaijani forces have violated the ceasefire along the Line of Contact between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan for 55 times on the night of January 22-23, firing around 430 shots toward the Armenian positions from firearms of different calibers.

As Defense Army of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR) reports, the Azerbaijani forces intensively violated the ceasefire on the eastern direction f the Line of Contact using sniper rifles (92 shots) as well as 82mm mortars (2 shells).

As a result of Azerbaijani shooting, Karabakh Defense Army serviceman, Karen Marat Ulubabyan, 1995, received a fatal gunshot wound on January 22, at 23:25, on the combat position of a military unit in the eastern direction of the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army.

According to the source, an investigation is underway to look into the circumstances. “NKR Defense Army shares the grief of the irreparable loss and conveys its support to the soldier’s family, relatives and fellow soldiers,” reads the statement.

“NKR Defense Army frontline units have retaliated to suppress the adversary’s activeness and continued carrying out their combat duties,” the ministry said in a release.