Armenian Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies reports that as of 09:30 January 23, clear ice is observed on Yerevan – Garni, Arzni-Nor Gegh roads of Abovyan region as well as on certain areas of Vardenyats pass, where cleaning works with chemical salt and sand are underway.

According to the source, fog is observed on Armavir roads with a visibility of 60-70 m.

All interstate and republican highways of Armenia are passable, the ministry details.