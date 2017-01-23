Armenian soldier killed in Aleppo neighborhood fighting

Syrian Armenian servicemen Jano Gorachyan, 20, was killed in a fierce fighting on the outskirts of Aleppo city. Arevelk Daily reports, Jano was serving in the Syrian Army along with his brother Remo.

The Syrian Sana Agency earlier reported that seven persons were killed, including a girl, in a terrorist attack with a rocket shell on Salah Eddien neighborhood in Aleppo.

A source at Aleppo Police Command told SANA reporter that terrorist organizations fired a rocket shell on Salah Eddien neighborhood in Aleppo, injuring 7 persons, including a girl, and causing material damage to public and private properties.