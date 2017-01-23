Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 16:29 | January 23 2017

Armenian soldier killed in Aleppo neighborhood fighting

Armenian soldier killed in Aleppo neighborhood fighting

Syrian Armenian servicemen Jano Gorachyan, 20, was killed in a fierce fighting on the outskirts of Aleppo city. Arevelk Daily reports, Jano was serving in the Syrian Army along with his brother Remo.

The Syrian Sana Agency earlier reported that seven persons were killed, including a girl, in a terrorist attack with a rocket shell on Salah Eddien neighborhood in Aleppo.

A source at Aleppo Police Command told SANA reporter that terrorist organizations fired a rocket shell on Salah Eddien neighborhood in Aleppo, injuring 7 persons, including a girl, and causing material damage to public and private properties.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Categories: World
Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook