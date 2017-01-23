PM Discussed Gyumri Development Issues with Honorary Consul of Italy

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received today Honorary Consul of Italy to Armenia Antonio Montalpo. The Consul introduced the projects developed by Friends of Gyumri foundation, including the rehabilitation of historical and cultural assets in Gyumri, possibilities for creating new jobs and developing inbound tourism featuring the presentation of local arts and crafts. Antonio Montalpo stressed the importance of cooperation with the Government in implementing the proposed projects.

The Prime Minister welcomed the initiatives of Friends of Gyumri foundation and noted that the Government is collaborating with the private sector in an effort to work out a development plan for Gyumri town, including the rehabilitation of Kumayri museum, Rustaveli and Shirakatsi streets. The Premier stressed that the restoration of these important cultural and historical values and other initiatives may propel the development of tourism in Armenia.

Karen Karapetyan and Antonio Montalpo agreed to discuss further cooperation-related issues during the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to Gyumri.