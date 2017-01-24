‘We need to have educated, literate citizens and businessmen’, Karen Karapetyan meets Public Council Members

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan visited the Public Council and met with its members, headed Public Council Chairman Vazgen Manukyan. The Prime Minister said meetings like that provide an opportunity to take up issues of public concerns, discuss the country’s development prospects and ways of their solution. Karen Karapetyan briefed the Council members on the results of his government’s 100-day activities and planned actions.

The Premier highlighted the establishment of the Center for Strategic Initiatives, which seeks to promote cooperation between the State and the private sector. Touching upon investment programs, the Head of Government noted that government agencies will submit investment packages in the near future.

“Next week we will summarize our investment programs. The ministers and heads of government agencies will report on their investment opportunities, programs and directions. As to the Center for Strategic Initiatives, we will have generalized information about specific programs and reforms by this March. We have great expectations from this center,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

With reference to the stimulation of the production of local products, Karen Karapetyan noted that the Ministry of Economic Development and Investment has been instructed to study the structure of imports and submit recommendations on import substitution.

Public Council Chairman Vazgen Manukyan highlighted a number of impediments to development, including the closed borders, the ongoing hostilities and the stereotypes deeply rooted in people’s psychology and mindset.

In this connection, Prime Minister Karapetyan stressed that the change in psychology and thinking is a key challenge and the Government’s main objective is to have educated society. “We need to have educated, literate citizens and businessmen, well-trained farmers and soldiers,” Karen Karapetyan emphasized.

The Prime Minister answered the questions of concern to the members of the Public Council, took note of their suggestions and views on a number of issues of interest and concern to society and presented his approaches. In particular, the meeting discussed issues relevant to economic policy, science and education, healthcare, agriculture, environmental protection and the banking system.

The Prime Minister suggested formulating solutions in order to follow up on the discussion should the Public Council members have specific proposals concerning the problems discussed at the meeting. Public Council Chairman Vazgen Manukyan stressed that the Council is prepared to assist the Government in all those undertakings arising from the nation’s best interest.