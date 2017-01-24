Foreign Minister received Head of the Continental Europe Department of the MFA of France

On January 21, Edward Nalbandian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, received Ms. Florence Mangin, Head of the Continental Europe Department of the MFA of France, who arrived in Yerevan to participate in consultations held between the Foreign Ministries of two countries.

The interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues of the Armenia-France bilateral agenda, touched upon the perspectives of further strengthening of the Armenian-French relations.

During the meeting, the results of political consultations that had taken place in Yerevan as well as the steps, aimed at enhancing cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two states were discussed.

Edward Nalbandian and Florence Mangin discussed the current phase of negotiations over the Armenia-EU new framework agreement.

The sides also touched upon the implementation of agreements, reached during the summits in Vienna and St. Petersburg on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.