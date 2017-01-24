On January 20, political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and France were held at the MFA of Armenia.

During the consultations the Armenian and French delegations were headed respectively by Garen Nazarian, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, and Florence Mangin, Director of Continental Europe Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development of France.

The Armenian and French diplomats discussed issues of bilateral agenda, highly appreciated the dynamics of the Armenian-French political dialogue, close interparliamentary contacts, the wide spectre of decentralized cooperation. They also reflected on the steps aimed at developing trade and economic relations.

The interlocutors touched upon the bilateral collaboration within the framework of international organisations.

During the working lunch the sides exchanged views on the regional developments as well.