Shavarsh Kocharyan: Azerbaijan’s leadership should have read the UN Charter long ago

Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Кocharyan answered to the question by “Panorama.am” agency.

Question: Mr. Kocharyan, how would you comment on today’s ridiculous statement of President of Azerbaijan regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement?

Answer: The fact that the state of Azerbaijan appeared on the world’s map less than a century ago, cannot serve as a justification for Azerbaijani leadership’s lack of knowledge of fundamental norms of international law.

It is worth reminding that according to the UN Charter the status of the self-determined subject is decided by its people, and the territorial integrity of a country can’t be opposed to the people’s right to self-determination.

The leadership of Azerbaijan should have read the UN Charter long ago not to become an object of mockery with its rattling illiteracy and should come to terms with the inevitability of the perspective to recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

To note, president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced on 23 January that Azerbaijan’s stance on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is backed by international law. “If someone has forgotten about the UN resolutions, we can recall them. This is the essence of these resolutions. However, Armenia ignores them and faces no pressure,” Ilham Aliyev said.