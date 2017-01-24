Why government “tramples” oligarchy?

The closure of two supermarkets of SAS Supermarket chain on Tumanyan and Baghramyan Streets in Yerevan is actively circulated on the media for days two. A day before, the State Revenue Committee addresses this issue reporting that the RA State Revenue Committee within the powers granted by the law is exercising its function. The developments around SAS chain are also interesting as the owner of the chain is RA NA MP Artak Sargsyan (SAS Artak). Moreover, according to circulated rumors, the “sacred duty” of attracting votes for the ruling RPA party in several administrative districts for the upcoming parliamentary elections is just laid on Artak Sargsyan.

A few days ago, in the government’s 100 days press conference, in response to a journalist’s question of whether the Prime Minister gets along with the oligarchs, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan was “calming down” the oligarchs, saying, “I feel very calm and safe with oligarchs. I do not know what meaning you are putting under the word safe.” However, as it is seen, unlike Prime Minister, the oligarchs can no longer feel so safe and calm with Karen Karapetyan’s government. Let’s hope that the start is given and the oligarchs will feel the regulatory role of the government and not only in trade.