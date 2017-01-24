 ‘Gagik Tsarukyan not to occupy RPA field:’ Sergey Minasyan

“Gagik Tsarukyan’s return was expected,” said Deputy Director of the “Caucasus” Institute, Sergey Minasyan, referring to the RA domestic political developments. According to the political scientist, during the election campaign, PAP will try to work in the so-called constructive opposition field. Mr. Minasyan opines that it remains only to understand whether PAP will be alone in the elections or will form an alliance. Sergey Minasyan stated that other parties except for RPA are significantly back with their resources since PAP has financial resources too.

Addressing the Armenian National Congress, Mr. Minasyan said, “ANC also strives to become the main opposition force. Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s statement contained such emphasis too.” According to the impression of Sergey Minasyan, PAP will become a pro-western force. In conclusion, the political scientist said, “We will have the ANC which strives to become the main opposition force and now we have not yet finally formed a potential force of former officials and we do not know what will happen with “Heritage” party.” Different wings of “Heritage” have different views. One is trying to enter into an alliance with Oskanian’s political force, the other part tends to unite to Tsarukyan, while another part will try to act independently. Gagik Tsarukyan will try to unite certain persons and political forces around him.”

According to the political scientist, PAP has come to an agreement and will not occupy the Republican field, “PAP will not work in this field which is decided or planned by the government authorities. I do not know whether there was a preliminary agreement or not, what was discussed about the percentage and sizes, but it is clear that Gagik Tsarukyan has returned on an agreement and clearly understands the format and boundaries where he can and must work. This is not the field of RPA but the opposition field.”