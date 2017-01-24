Aram Sargsyan: ‘We must persuade segment of incorruptible and conscientious voters to give preference to “Yelk”’

On Saturday, at the first congress, the “Yelk” alliance formed on the basis of the mutual memorandum of understanding signed on December 12, 2016 of “Bright Armenia”, “Republic” and “Civil Contract” political parties marked the key tasks and declared that it is going to participate in the upcoming parliamentary and Yerevan City Council elections as a united alliance. Chairman of “Republic” party’s political council, a member of “Yelk” alliance, Aram Sargsyan, mentioned in his speech that they want to change the history and show a way out of the deadlock. “The rest may be similar: again elections in 2003, 2008, and 2013 similar meetings, speeches, promise, halls, streets, squares …

In these elections, we are not going to repeat what we should not have done and will do what we have not done until now. These elections are absolutely new by their nature and form, and unexperimented. No one can predict convincingly, realistically and finally what are the developments, moreover who will register specific result. It is definite that the government with the new system has divided Armenia into 13 parts by involving one and in some cases, several dollar millionaires and officials who have become rich by corruption or the use of state resources. And on this ground, it is convinced that with administrative resources and power of money it will achieve success. Receiving vote from the public thru unfair vote will not work in their case.

This government distributes money to come to power and comes to power to make money. Their hope is to buy by 10, 20 and 50 thousand drams if necessary. It is a fact that 40 and more percent of participants to elections are fighting, incorruptible and conscientious voters. We should activate the incorruptible and passive segment and persuade to give preference to “Yelk”. What alternative does the electorate have who refuses money and votes by notion? RPA will say that everything is fine and will be better when trusted and will distribute money. Non-governments will say that RPA and Serzh Sargsyan’s entourage is bad. If they are changed and they come, everything will be better. And again, they will distribute money. There are also forces that will say that the situation in the country is extremely bad and the government is a traitor.

But these forces have come out of the entrance of Baghramyan 26 a few days or a few years ago, and now go in and out from the backdoor. Looking at these forces, it becomes obvious that we are the way out. I am saying for sure: voters who take a bribe, know that your vote is confidential and no one can control. Those who do not take election bribes, political and civic consciousness and honesty holders: the hope of the country is you. Take an active participate in the elections. This is the only civilized and safe opportunity for a real change of government. Fight together with us and trust us,” announced Aram Sargsyan.