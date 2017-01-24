What Nikol Pashinyan believes in and what not

At the first conference of “Yelk” alliance, board member of “Civil Contract” party, Nikol Pashinyan, spoke in his ardent speech about the objectives and tasks of the alliance as well as what he believes and what he does not believe. “We are asked what chances we have in the parliamentary elections. We must say clearly that today, the people of the Republic of Armenia has the real chances to win with us. We have hundreds of thousands of supporters in Diaspora and Diaspora and our task is to help them understand that there is no more powerful force than they, their political will, political choice, that we are here as a guarantor and will fulfill the decision made by the citizens which they will choose: Election, Change, Victory. Time to close the page of corrupt, in-law-acquaintance-friend, gang leader and to open the page of bright Armenia, civic Armenia and the Republic of Armenia has come where every person feels a full citizen and shareholder of his homeland,” he said.

“I do not believe in the government, the elite which says that the Karabakh issue will bring Armenophile solution. I do not believe in the rumors about concessions which do not consider one thing: has Azerbaijan purchased weapons worth of seven billion dollars to agree to concessions? Of course, not. We must create a country, such an economy, such a society that is ready to defend himself, that at the moment when someone in the north, south, east or west would suddenly think and say that the state of Armenia should not exist anymore, we must be ready to defend our country, our homeland and say that the Republic of Armenia must exist forever, the Armenians statehood will not have an end but will have only rise and development. The citizens of Armenia should realize its strength and our mission is to inspire confidence in him and we must do it. Long live the Republic of Armenia, long live the “Yelk” alliance, long live the spring that will come in two months.”