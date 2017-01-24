Azerbaijani forces fire over 210 shots towards Armenian positions

Overnight January 23-24, the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire along the Line of Contact between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan over 20 times firing more than 210 shots towards the Armenian frontier troops from weapons of different calibers. As the Press Service of the NKR Defense Ministry informed Panorama.am the adversary also fired 60mm mortar (5 shells) and automatic grenade launcher (1 shell) in the north-eastern direction of the Line of Contact.

The Defense Army forces continue maintaining full control in the frontline and confidently fulfilling their military duty.