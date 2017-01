The Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia told Panorama.am that as of 09:30 January 24, Arzni-Nor Geghi Highway of Abovyan region and Vardenyats Pass are partly covered with clear ice. Cleaning operations with chemical salt and sand are underway across the mentioned roads.

Fog is observed across the highways of Baghramyan, Ashtarak and Ararat.

All the interstate and republican highways are passable in Armenia.