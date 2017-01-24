Hearings of 2016 Performance Reports Kick Off in Government

The Government started discussing public agencies’ performance reports, including assessed performance, compliance with the government’s action plan and priorities for 2016. Reports were delivered by the ministers of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources, Labor and Social Affairs, Defense and the Chairman of State Water Management Committee.

While detailing the activities carried out in the year under review, the members of government reported back the reasons behind the stated shortcomings. The Prime Minister gave instructions to address the failures.

After listening to the statements, the Premier stressed the need to continue with the optimization effort underway in government agencies and enhance efficiency in the use of resources. In this connection, the Head of Government pointed out, “What I would like to say? Each agency head should consider the following: we all have the impression that the money we spend is far from being ideal or optimal in terms of what we need. However, it turns out that in our underfinanced institutions we spend far more money on the problems facing us. A huge amount of money is funneled through your agencies. After all, we have to understand whether money is being spent effectively or not, don’t we?”

The transcripts of 2016 performance reports are available on the official websites of the aforementioned agencies.