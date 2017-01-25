Catholicos of All Armenians receives Ambassador of Iran

Read count: * Share Print

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received on Tuesday the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Kazem Sajjad.

According to the release issued by the Embassy of Iran, Catholicos of All Armenians have stressed the century-long relations between Armenia and Iran, the current cooperation, highlighting the need to strengthen the existing partnership and mutual visits in the cultural and spiritual spheres.

