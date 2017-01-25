Ambassador Mills: United States wants to see reconciliation between Armenian, Turkish people

The United States wants to see reconciliation between the Armenian and Turkish people

because that is what the region needs as it will bring peace, stability, and prosperity to the Caucasus, the US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills told journalists at the exhibition entitled “Bridging Stories.”

To note, the event organized at the Armenian Center for Contemporary Experimental Art on Tuesday has brought together Armenian and Turkish photojournalists to feature their works.

The Ambassador stressed that as part of the Armenian-Turkish reconciliation is the full frank and the just acknowledgment of the facts – what happened one hundred years ago in 1915.

The US Ambassador, however, pointed that exhibition is something beyond the politics and history but rather shows what the two peoples share at present.