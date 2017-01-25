Bako Sahakyan congratulated Gladys Berejiklian

On 24 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address to prime-minister of the New South Wales of Australia Mrs. Gladys Berejiklian.

The address runs as follows:

“Respected Mrs. Berejikyan,

On behalf of the people and authorities of Artsakh and personally myself I cordially congratulate You on the appointment to the post of prime-minister of the New South Wales state of Australia.

I am confident that Your knowledge and rich experience will effectively contribute to further raising the welfare of the state’s people.

New South Wales, having a leading role in the economic and political life of Australia, is famous also as a region, where peoples’ freedom and equality, human rights and universal democratic values have always been of primordial significance.

The bright evidence of this fact is the resolution on recognition of NKR’s independence and its right to self-determination, adopted by the legislative body of the state on October 25, 2015.

I hope that during Your tenure a fresh content will be brought to the friendly ties between Artsakh and New South Wales, contributing to the establishment of mutually beneficial cooperation.

I once again congratulate You, wishing robust health and great success in the realization of Your mission”.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT