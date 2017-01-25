 ‘Sale of Iskander to Azerbaijan by Russia not excluded:’ Political scientist

“Azerbaijan has focused its attention on the weapons that the Armenian side has. Baku realized that, for example, the factor of Iskanders is influential and compelling. They are trying to have equivalent weapons,” said political scientist Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan in an interview with Aravot.am, referring to the talks on purchase of arms between Russia and Azerbaijan. Recall that recently, Ilham Aliyev has declared that he is interested in defensive weapons. The political scientist does not believe in Aliyev’s assertions that they will manage to purchase new weapons from Russia, “There is information in the press that Azerbaijan is not able to pay even for the earlier arrangements, and this issue has become a cause of strife between Russia and Azerbaijan.”

In response to the question of how the fear that Russia will sell Iskander to Azerbaijan is justified, our interlocutor said, “Unfortunately, Russia’s policy until now in the market for weapons does not give an opportunity to expect better. Therefore, I do not rule out but I must also note that such deals are conducted very quickly as they also have a geopolitical importance.”