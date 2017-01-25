 ‘Serzh Sargsyan would not want to have this situation:’ Grigor Harutyunyan

“No one has made a specific proposal to anyone, there was just a meeting to discuss issues related to the elections,” said APP Board Secretary Grigor Harutyunyan to Aravot.am referring to the meeting of the leader of People’s Party of Armenia, Stepan Demirchyan, and Gagik Tsarukyan. He did not rule out the possibility of participating in the elections with Tsarukyan Alliance, “APP supports a broad Alliance cooperation and attending the elections with the Alliance to be able to prevent the falsification constantly organized by the government, however, there is no final decision. We are in an Alliance relationships with ANC and often conduct meetings to discuss issues related to elections, hence, the answers to all questions will be available by the end of this month.”

Mr. Harutyunyan said that they had not discussions with Seyran Ohanyan-Vardan Oskanian Alliance, and the cooperation with this Alliance is also not ruled out, “Nothing is excluded in the politics but we had no discussions or meeting with the mentioned Alliance.” We asked Mr. Harutyunyan whether PPA trusts Gagik Tsarukyan, once abandoning the politics at an important and decisive moment, in response, Mr. Harutyunyan said, “I do not think that Tsarukyan’s leaving and return is a move planned with Serzh Sargsyan. I am confident that Serzh Sargsyan would not want to have this situation. Today, we are in the elections, now, it is an entirely different political situation, the elections are different. What Serzh Sargsyan was saying, there will be other elections, now, it is the moment of elections, they want to participate in this way, why we should qualify that it is a game. People declare that they will participate in the elections, let them do it. A political force alone cannot go against this state apparatus.”