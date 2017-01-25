Henrikh Mkhitaryan and we

It is known that the aliens and especially, Russians pronounce most of the Armenian surnames with great difficulty and wrong. Particularly, Armenian surnames which contain many consonants are pronounced with difficult and wrong. Such is surname Mkhitaryan. But the foreigners and especially, Russian football commentators pronounce football player Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s last name not only correctly but also with great pleasure. We mention especially Russians because we watch the “Manchester United” games mostly by Russian TV channels.

The reason for it is not only the fact that we understand Russian better than any other foreign language but also the fact that Russian football commentators comment on our compatriot Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s play in full detail and with obvious love. The reason for it is perhaps the fact that Henrikh Mkhitaryan is the best among the post-Soviet countries’ football players. Perhaps only Shevchenko can be compared with him. But unlike the Ukrainian, Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s sports career is not over yet, and we hope that Henrikh’s best games are ahead. I wrote Henrikh and remembered that a few years ago, we used to write not Henrikh but Henrik.

Now, we write Henrikh as this name has more international sonority. For at this moment, Mkhitaryan is not only ours but to the whole world. Incidentally, at the highest level. Pele, Messi, Ibrahimovic, Forlán and other football celebrities have already expressed their admiration for him while Armenian football celebrities are strangely distinguished with taciturnity about Henrikh Mkhitaryan. We are confident and sure that like to all of us, Arkady Andreasyan, Khoren Hovhannisyan, Hovivyan, Margarov and our other football celebrities are fascinated by Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s play but we would want them to express their admiration more publicly and in detail.

Anyway, there are other unexplained phenomena among us associated with Henrikh Mkhitaryan which will require some efforts to understand them. For example, Mkhitaryan’s “scorpion” type goal that shook the entire football world was mainly described in the Armenian media and websites as a goal from offside. The exclusive goal maybe indeed was an offside, and possibly the chief jury and the linesman have noticed it better than we who apparently not seeing the “offside” situation and ignore it wished this exclusive and inimitable goal remains on the videos and the history of football forever in review of true lovers of football and football art.

We wanted to say a lot about Henrikh Mkhitaryan but in fact, we said almost nothing. We wanted to say that Henrikh Mkhitaryan is more than sports and football. We wanted to say that Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not just a football player but a true intellectual. This is evidenced by his numerous interviews about football and everything. This is evidenced by his relationship with coaches and teammates. He makes the coaches not only to love but also respect him. The coaches of “Shakhtyor” and “Borussia” treated him with exclusive respect and love. Henry made the great and obstinate José Mourinho treat him with respect and love who as we know treats few people with respect and love. First President of Armenia, Levon Ter-Petrosyan, could not hide his admiration for Henrikh during the recent ANC congress. Although many people tried to turn Ter-Petrosyan’s words about Mkhitaryan into humor but in our opinion, the first president’s attitude was quite serious and weighty. Many people have written and yet many people will write about Henrikh Mkhitaryan because we can tell about him endlessly. Nevertheless, I would like to single out psychiatrist and psychologist Samvel Margaryan’s article written about Henrikh which was published in “Aravot”. The author of the article is proud of Henrikh Mkhitaryan like all of us saying that all of us should follow his example. The author also adds that we must also do so that Heno will be proud of us.

Voskan YEREVANTSI