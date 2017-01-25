 ‘Hovik Abrahamyan’s choice to be PAP:’ Andranik Kocharyan

“Hovik Abrahamyan cannot work in the opposition. It is clear that if he is going to stay in politics, his choice is very limited, in my opinion, it will be the PAP,” so commented former Deputy Defense Minister, Andranik Kocharyan, in an interview with Aravot.am, referring to Hovik Abrahamyan’s statement to withdraw from RPA. Andranik Kocharyan said that if PAP would not be in the alliance of Tsarukyan, Hovik Abrahamyan will be with PAP, if of course he will truly be engaged in politics as he had stated earlier, “If Hovik Abrahamyan is not with RPA, his political support will be PAP. Therewith, clarity is made. If things are arranged in this way and the developments will proceed in this way, the things of non-government forces will become clear, with government scenario.”

Andranik Kocharyan is convinced that Hovik Abrahamyan’s place in politics is in PAP. According to him, it is not logical that he will form a new party. In addition, Andranik Kocharyan now sees a tendency that all in-laws are united, “Very interesting days are expecting us.” The point that Hovik Abrahamyan is now leaving RPA, in Andranik Kocharyan’s words, is a result of a stir inside the government, “Obviously, there is a stir in the government now. After all, there are unexplained questions in the government, and today PAP may become the instrument to calm down this stir.”