January 25 2017

 ‘Sooner Caspian Sea to fully become fresh water than Artsakh in Azerbaijan’s staff’

“First of all, Artsakh has never been and will not be an Azerbaijani land.  Hence, the aspirations of Azerbaijani leader over Artsakh is more than groundless and absurd.  Sooner the Caspian Sea will fully become fresh water than Artsakh in Azerbaijan’s staff,” said NA Deputy Speaker Edward Sharmazanov to Aravot.am.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced, “We will never allow the second, fictitious Armenian state to be created on Azerbaijan’s territory. Independence will never be granted to Nagorno-Karabakh. If someone waits for that, it won’t happen.”

