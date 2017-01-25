The ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2017 will take place in Ostrava, Czech Republic from January 25 – 29, where Armenian figure skaters Tina-Karapetyan and Simon Senegal are preparing.
As Figure Skating Federation of Armenia reports skaters Anastasia Galustyan is set to join the Armenian team today, while Slavik Hayrapetyan – on January 25.
Armenian figure skaters to participate in the European Championship
