Vote positive

To be honest, following the election process, a big temptation arises in me to vote in favor of actor Sergey Danielyan’s “established” party. But first of all, not matter who precise is the abbreviation of this party, aesthetically, it is offensive to me, secondly, although making the ballots invalid is a form of protest, however, it is unacceptable for me while for the authorities, ultimately, at hand.

Political parties or alliances submitting an application to participate in the elections, in my opinion, do not differ much from each other. Even if we theoretically assume that one of them (not RPA) will have the majority in the parliament, the system against which they are fighting (or pretend to fight) will not change. Because a/ we all have created this system based on unscrupulous, godless, stubbornness and deceit, b/ with their structure, thinking and style they resemble CPSU, PANM, and RPA.

Nevertheless, each of us should choose a comparably acceptable or alliance for him. But first of all, let us assess their chances. RPA has a dozen more “king bros” and several tens of “sub-bros”, “Tsarukyan alliance” has one “king bro” (or two if Hovik Abrahamyan joins) and about tens of “sub-bros.” These are the parties with the preliminary arrangement that will form the basis of the future parliament. Seyran Ohanyan’s headed alliance can compete with them if Robert Kocharyan or let’s say, Ara Abrahamyan assume the role of the “bro.” Possibly, more kind people will be found in Russia, ” the official of Cheka” as Paruyr Hayrikyan who had joined this alliance would say. And if nobody is found… Certainly, one can give 20 thousand drams to a flag-holder or chanting youth but it will not solve any problem. Who is left? Dashnaktsutyun. With all reverence but I have serious ideological disagreements here. With reverence because there are still idea-professing people in this party.

“Heritage” remained unless, of course, it runs after the money of any “bro”. ANC which I hope will not be carried away with bourgeois-democratic trends this time, “Yelk” alliance, “Free Democrats”, “Liberty”, and PANM.

It is in these political forces, I think, that people like me must make a choice. No one, to be honest, is the apple of my eye, and I can list many negative manifestations associated with each one. But I repeat, voting must be positive: “being against all”, boycott and invalid ballots will not work. Naturally, it would be ideal if all these forces were united. But, unfortunately, it is the sphere of dreams.