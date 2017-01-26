Artsakh President chaired Cabinet of Ministers’ first meeting

On 25 January President Bako Sahakyan chaired the first meeting of the Artsakh Republic Cabinet of Ministers in 2017.

In his speech President Sahakyan touched upon the 2016 social-economic figures, the carried out activities, accomplishments, and problems.

The President underlined that the past year was quite difficult and hard for our republic, people, and economy. The Four Day April War was a thump to our country’s normal economic development, affecting almost every branch of the economy.

Bako Sahakyan noted that notwithstanding all the difficulties, we managed to maintain the stipulated pace of the economic development in 2016, positive dynamics in the main branches of the economy and register 9 percent GDP growth.

At the same time, the President assigned to the Cabinet of Ministers to carry out a deep analysis of the results of the year, paying special attention to the issues and shortcomings that took place in the work and undertake necessary steps to eliminate them.

Speaking of the plans for 2017, the Head of the State underlined the necessity of maintaining high the quality of work to be carried out, the degree of coordination, the implementation of the duties and efficient utilization of financial means. “Everything that was outlined and adopted by the appropriate laws and government decisions should be implemented unconditionally and in a consistent manner”, noted Bako Sahakyan giving concrete instructions for proper implementation of the planned programs.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT