PM Karen Karapetyan visits Holy Transfiguration church

On the second day of his official visit to Russia, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan laid a wreath at the Monument to Unknown Soldier, The Premier next called at the Holy Transfiguration Church of the New Nakhijevan and Russia Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

After the prayer of praise, Primate of the New Nakhijevan and Russia Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Reverend Father Yezras Archbishop Nersisyan addressed words of greeting and blessing to Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and his delegation, wishing them fruitful work.

Describing as historic the Prime Minister’s visit, Yezras Archbishop Nersisyan stressed that Karen Karapetyan has an important role to play not only as a politician and senior official, but also as a benefactor.

At the end of the visit, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan toured the Prelacy headquarters

