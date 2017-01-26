Belarusian court to examine Lapshin’s appeal of the extradition decision

The Minsk Court is set to examine Russian-Israeli blogger and traveler Alexander Lapshin’s appeal against the decision of the country’s Prosecutor General to extradite him to Azerbaijan. According to Sputnik Agency, Russian and Israeli lawyers are defending Lapshin’s interests.

To remind, Alexander Lapshin was arrested in December 15 in Minsk and faces extradition to Azerbaijan over his visits to the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR). The Azerbaijani prosecutor general issued an international warrant for Lapshin’s arrest because of his visits to NKR, but also because of his posts, in which he expressed his support for the independence of the region.

The Belarusian Prosecutor General’s Office days ago adopted the decision to extradite the blogger.

If the Court rejects the appeal at the closed-door hearing on Thursday, Lapshin may apply to the Supreme Court of the Republic of Belarus.