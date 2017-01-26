Two Armenian servicemen hospitalized in Yerevan in critical condition

Yesterday two NKR Defense Army servicemen were transferred to Central Military Hospital of Yerevan from Stepanakert. Head of the military-medical department of the RA Armed Forces, Colonel Kamavor Khachatryan noted about this during today’s press conference, Panorama.am reports.

One of the wounded servicemen is contract soldier Alexey Avanesyan who was wounded in the lower limbs and sustained a serious injury in the knee joint bones.

“He underwent surgery at night and we had to amputate his lower limb. Currently he is in a stable condition. Initially we performed an operation to save the organ, however it was a profound injury and we failed,” Kamavor Khachatryan said adding that contract soldier Alexey Avanesyan had sustained the injury by the Azerbaijani fire three days ago while fulfilling his military duty.

In the words of Khachatryan the surgery had been performed in a manner that would allow the doctors to insert a prosthetic limb in the future.

Regarding the health condition of next serviceman Gurgen Sargsyan, the doctors say he is in a critical condition.

“The serviceman suffered a gunshot wound in the head and is currently breathing due to the aid of the artificial breathing apparatus. We must do whatever it takes to save his life,” Kamavor Khachatryan noted.

To note according to the preliminary investigation results NKR contract soldier Gurgen Sargsyan sustained a gunshot wound in the head at 23:55 January 16, while fulfilling his military duty in one of the military positions as result of the violation of firearm safety rules by a junior sergeant.