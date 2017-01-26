Italy avalanche death toll rises to 23

Rescuers have pulled two more bodies from the wreck of a hotel in central Italy that was razed by an avalanche one week ago, bringing the death toll to 23, Reuters reports referring to the national fire brigade.

Earlier 21 people were reported to be dead with six people still missing.

Eleven guests and workers at the Hotel Rigopiano survived the disaster. The last of them were pulled from the submerged ruins of the luxury spa early on Saturday, and hopes of finding anyone else alive are fading.

To note, on January 18, central Italy was shaken by a series of earthquakes, with the biggest tremors ranging from 5.1 to 5.7 in magnitude and felt in Rome. On the same day, the avalanche in the region of Abruzzo buried the Rigopiano di Farindola hotel with dozens of guests and staff inside.