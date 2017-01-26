Vardenyats Pass, Berd- Chambarak highway difficult to pass

Read count: * Share Print

Armenia’s Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies told Panorama.am that as of 16:30 snowfalls are reported across the highways of Ararat, Talin, Maralik, Akhuryan Aparan, Abovyan, Sevan, Hrazdan, Yeghegnadzor and Vayk regions, as well as in the Vardenyats Pass.

Vardenyats Pass and Berd-Chambarak highway are difficult to pass due to the blizzards and low visibility.

All the interstate and republican highways are open for traffic in Armenia.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.