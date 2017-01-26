World oil prices fall

Read count: * Share Print

As a result of e-commerce in London and New York stock exchanges, the world oil prices are falling, Gazeta.ru reports.

According to the source, the price for February Futures WTI oil has declined by 0.32 percent making up 53.01 USD per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).

The price for February Futures Brent oil has fallen by 0.23 percent reaching USD 55.31 per barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

To note, one barrel equals 158.988 litres.

