24 teams compete in Armenia for three places at Mobile World Challenge 2017 in Barcelona

Beeline Armenia is pleased to announce that today 24 winner teams from 8 countries are competing in the Eurasia Mobile Challenge final in Yerevan.

Eurasia Mobile Challenge is an initiative of Make Your Mark, VimpelCom’s flagship corporate responsibility program. At the Yerevan event 24 winning teams are supposed to present their digital ideas to a panel of 11 judges comprising international and regional digital entrepreneurs from the world leading organizations, global investors, and senior VimpelCom executives.

Mikhail Gerchuk, Chief Executive Officer for Eurasia at VimpelCom, said: “This year’s finalists were chosen from almost 1,000 registered teams, which doubles the previous interest to Eurasia Mobile Challenge. Following the regional final, three winning teams will represent Eurasia in the Global Mobile Challenge final at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. As a company we are committed to bring visibility for the best in class digital initiatives and support their roll out among end users”.

“We are impressed by the enthusiasm and liveliness we have seen from the side of competing teams. We are more than sure that these bright young people demonstrating modern and agile thinking and focused on digital innovations may become the industry’s next big mobile phenomenon and we want to be in the epicenter of this transformation of products and business approach. Let’s wish them success and good luck in the Global Mobile Challenge final in Barcelona”, – noted, Andrey Pyatakhin, General Director of Beeline Armenia.

